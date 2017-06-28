The Top 10 Employers Gen Zers Dream of Working For

You'll be surprised which company doesn't crack the top of the list.

June 28, 2017

What are the dream jobs of most teens and young adults today? Here’s a hint: They don’t want to work at Facebook.

Although Gen Zers have a reputation of being glued to their smartphones, they are not very interested in working for the hottest social media companies of today. As it turns out, they’d rather work at their local hospital. A recent survey released by the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) revealed that most Gen Zers aspire to go into medicine and health services. NSHSS surveyed 9,214 high school and college students born in and after the mid-1990s to uncover the top places they hope to work post-school.

Out of all students surveyed, the majority (31 percent) have an intended or current undergraduate major of medicine or health services. The second most popular major is one in the sciences (21 percent). Other popular majors among Gen Zers are business (14 percent), psychology (13 percent) and engineering (13 percent).

With medicine, health and science being the primary areas of study for more than half of this demographic, it’s no surprise that organizations such as St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, local hospitals and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta make the top 10 on the list of places Gen Zers aspire to work. To prepare for careers in such fields, most Gen Zers are planning to head to graduate school after getting their undergraduate degrees -- in fact, 76 percent of survey participants plan to go to graduate school, and 33 percent of this subgroup plan to go to medical school.

However, Gen Zers aren’t interested strictly in healthcare and science. The number-one dream employer for this up-and-coming generation is Google. Other fun, perks-filled enticing employers for today’s high school and college students are The Walt Disney Company (ranks 4th), Apple (6th) and BuzzFeed (9th).

Still curious where these youngsters have their sights set on for the future? Here are the top 10 companies Gen Zers want to work for.