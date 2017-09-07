7 Weird Things You Didn't Know About Millennials in the Workplace
Millennials have a bad reputation when it comes to their views on work, whether it's that they're lazy or impatient. To find out the truth about the millennial generation's workplace needs, job data website Comparably asked more than 36,000 workers in the U.S. a series of questions about their careers and thoughts about work and culture.
Using the U.S. Census Bureau's definition of the millennial generation, defined as the generation born between 1982 and 2000, the study uncovered various views, habits and even fears of millennials compared with those of other generations in the workforce.
Here are seven weird things you probably didn't know about millennial workers.
Millennials are more likely than their elders to think robots will take their jobs.
They’re not much more likely than members of older generations to think gender affects career prospects.
Nearly one-quarter (23 percent) of working millennials aged 18 to 35 say they think gender has held them back in their careers, compared to 19 percent of people 36 to 45 years old who think this. However, 22 percent of workers aged 46 and up report feeling held back because of their gender. Among all age groups, 51 percent of female workers say gender has been a challenge that's held them back at work.
During the work day, millennials spend the most time on social media of any generation.
Millennials are more comfortable sharing their salaries.
Many millennials think they’ll start their own company in the next five years.
Not all millennials are job-hoppers.
Millennials have a reputation of jumping from job to job. And while many young people take this approach to their careers, a fair number say they plan to stay put. Overall, 32 percent of millennial workers say they can see themselves leaving their jobs within a year; however, 28 percent say they plan to stay in their positions for at least another two years.
