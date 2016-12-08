Top 8 Marketing Trends That Will Define 2017

Serious marketers use every tool in the kit, from native ads and influencer channels to visual storytelling and now-or-never expiring content.

December 8, 2016 7 min read

At its core, marketing is a form of communicating with consumers in the hopes of selling them a product or service. However, it’s often a complicated dance of finding new and exciting ways to entice customers.

In this social-media-dominated world, the choreography is increasingly detail-oriented and high-tech. Yet it's for this very reason that the most powerful messages remain human-centric.

The biggest trends of 2017 will help marketers engage consumers more directly by circumventing distractions and increasing their marketing reach. These tactics appeal to fundamental aspects of human nature. As such, they can help marketers create carefully coordinated campaigns and conversations where brands and consumers coalesce into a shared experience.