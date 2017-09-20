Feel the Customer Love With These 9 Instagram Stories Tips Straight From the Source

Instagram's Small Business Lead Morgan Cornelius shares how your business can utilize Stories.

September 20, 2017 6 min read

Instagram presents businesses with a lot of opportunity to grow their brands, but it can be challenging to build an audience on the platform. It involves more that just posting images on a Feed and "liking" photos. In fact, there are a number of helpful Instagram tools that many businesses are overlooking, and a major one is Instagram Stories.

Related: 10 Instagram Accounts Every Entrepreneur Should Follow

Launched a year ago, Instagram Stories is a great way to connect with consumers and give your followers a behind-the-scenes look. While it might seem daunting at first, once you get started and begin to experiment, the process gets easier. At least that's what Instagram's Small Business Lead Morgan Cornelius tells us.

"There is no right answer when you're just getting your feet wet. Instagram Stories are intended to be playful, in the moment, [and] something that represents who you are, and gives more of a raw view into [your] business," she says.

Related: 7 Marketing Tips to Help Grow Your Brand on Instagram

Today, of the 250 million businesses using Instagram, half of them are utilizing Stories. Whether that includes you, or if you're in the other half that's not using Instagram Stories, Cornelius shares these nine helpful tips.