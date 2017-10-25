My Queue

Growth Strategies > Inspirational Quotes

20 Quotes on Coping With Change From Successful Entrepreneurs and Leaders

Change is up to you.
Prometheus72 | Shutterstock

Change is a hard concept to grasp -- and can be even harder to cope with it. Whether you’re switching careers, leaving a company or ending a relationship, change comes in all sizes -- big and small. And while some change can be exciting, other times it can be difficult.

Having your own approach to change, whether it’s in how you view it or how you handle it, is important in moving forward and being successful.

To learn how others do it, here are 20 quotes about change from today’s most successful leaders and entrepreneurs.

1. Elon Musk

"Some people don't like change, but you need to embrace change if the alternative is disaster." -- Elon Musk 

2. Oprah Winfrey

"You don't have to hold yourself hostage to who you used to be." -- Oprah Winfrey

3. Barack Obama

"Change will not come if we wait for some other person or if we wait for some time. We are the ones we've been waiting for." -- Barack Obama

4. Larry Page

"If you're not doing some things that are crazy, then you're doing the wrong things." -- Larry Page 

5. Steve Jobs

"You can't connect the dots looking forward; you can only connect them looking backward. So you have to trust that the dots will somehow connect in your future." -- Steve Jobs 

6. Andy Warhol

"They always say time changes things, but you actually have to change them yourself." -- Andy Warhol 

7. Steve Case

"Revolutions happen in evolutionary ways." -- Steve Case

8. Coco Chanel

"Don't spend time beating on a wall, hoping to transform it into a door." -- Coco Chanel 

9. Warren Buffett

"The most important thing to do if you find yourself in a hole is to stop digging." -- Warren Buffett 

10. Steven Spielberg

"All of us, every single year, we're a different person. I don't think we're the same person all our lives." -- Steven Spielberg

11. Mark Zuckerberg

"Entrepreneurship is about creating change, not just companies." -- Mark Zuckerberg 

12. Richard Branson

"You don't learn to walk by following rules. You learn by doing and by falling over." -- Richard Branson 

13. Joan Rivers

"Life is very tough. If you don't laugh, it's tough." -- Joan Rivers 

14. Lady Gaga

"In order to build strength, you have to usually come from a lot of weakness." -- Lady Gaga

15. Thomas Jefferson

"Whenever you do a thing, act as if all the world were watching." -- Thomas Jefferson

16. Thomas Edison

"Good fortune often happens when opportunity meets with preparation." -- Thomas Edison 

17. Sheryl Sandberg

"I learned that, in the face of a void or in the face of any challenge, you can choose joy and meaning." -- Sheryl Sandberg

18. Tony Robbins

"Stay committed to your decisions, but stay flexible in your approach." -- Tony Robbins 

19. Martha Stewart

"The more you adapt, the more interesting you are." -- Martha Stewart 

20. Albert Einstein

"We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them." -- Albert Einstein 

