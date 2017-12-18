15 Lessons From This Year's Online Wins, Scandals and Top Videos, Tweets and Instagram Posts

These top moments reflect larger cultural trends that anyone building a brand can tap into.

December 18, 2017 15 min read

Recently, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube announced their lists of the tweets, posts and videos that garnered the most engagement. While many of the moments and trends that made the lists were fueled by celebrities and current events, elements of authenticity and human connection helped them rise above the noise.

We watched as Twitter arguably changed the world this year when the user-led #MeToo campaign led to investigations into allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct, taking down men from Charlie Rose to Kevin Spacey.

And we shared joyous moments, like Beyoncé;'s pregnancy announcement, and silly movements, like the teenager's online viral campaign for free chicken nuggets.

Entrepreneur spoke with social media strategists and other experts about why these moments resonated, and how anyone looking to build a brand or following online can apply the same themes and tactics in their feeds.

Click through the slides to learn from the year's buzziest tweets, videos, posts, stories, hashtags and more.