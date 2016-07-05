Mark Cuban's 3 'Smart Money Moves Everyone Should Make'

July 5, 2016 5 min read

“Don’t.” That was Mark Cuban’s surprising answer when we asked him on the set of Shark Tank last week for his number-one tip for making money in investing. “Don’t invest.”

Next, unprompted, the fast-talking entertainment tech mogul and Dallas Mavericks owner launched into a rapid-fire list of “smart money moves” he says “everyone should make.”

Clocking in at an estimated net worth of $3.2 billion, Cuban’s clearly doing something right when it comes to money. It also doesn’t hurt that he earned a bachelor’s degree in management and administration from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business, where 25 courses are offered on the topic of accounting alone. (Interesting fact: Cuban chose to attend the school “sight-unseen” because it was the least expensive on the list of universities he applied to. “I could barely afford IU,” he told Business Insider.)

Here are three basic steps Cuban, whose starving student days as a “fightin’ Hoosier” are long behind him, says you can take to improve your financial situation right now (that is, of course, “if you’re in a position to do so,” he points out):