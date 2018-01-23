5 Things You Need to Know Before You Buy a Pizza Hut Franchise

The pizza delivery giant is one of the most expansive franchises in the world. Is it a good investment for you?

"Pizza Hut is the most loved pizza brand in the world."

Take a trip to Pizza Hut's franchising site, and you'll find these words in big, bright lettering. It sounds like the usual sort of marketing phrase that doesn't mean anything, but in this case, if we're talking about sheer numbers, it might just be true.

For example, Pizza Hut ranks third among pizza franchises in the 2018 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list (and 47th overall), trailing just Papa John's and Marco's Pizza. But, at the start of 2017, Pizza Hut had just under 15,000 locations worldwide, while Papa John's had approximately 5,000.

Pizza Hut had 8,760 international franchises. Marco's had 13. That's not an insignificant difference.

There's no question that the Pizza Hut franchise is one of the most popular restaurants across the globe, and that sort of branding and clout can help make your franchise a success.

But, just because Pizza Hut is a great franchise doesn't necessarily mean it's right for you. Here are five things you need to consider before diving in.

