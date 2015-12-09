9 Billionaires Who Didn't Graduate High School

December 9, 2015 5 min read

Did you know that “more than 1.3 million students drop out of high school every year in the US?” Considering that this makes a high-school dropout ineligible for 90% of jobs in the country, is there any reason to think that they’ll find success?

Actually, there is. Though I don't recommend that anyone drops out of high school and I'm a big believer in school, there is hope if you've not been able to complete high school.

In the 21st Century, successful people like Tumblr founder David Karp have left high school and entered the business work and have found some serious success. But, being a millionaire wasn’t good enough for these 9 billionaires who shunned higher education.