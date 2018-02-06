5 Things You Should Know Before Buying a McDonald's, Our No. 1 Franchise of 2018

McDonald's is at the top of the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list, but that doesn't mean it's best for you.

McDonald's was the second-ranked company on the 2017 Franchise 500 list, but this year, it took the top spot. It's easy to understand why it continues to score high on our list. Not only are you investing in an established billion-dollar brand, but you are also buying into a culture that supports you and wants you to succeed.

That said, buying a McDonald's franchise might not be for everyone. Depending on your budget (costs millions to become a frachisee), location and priorities, it may not be for you. (If you're not sure what you might want to buy, we have a quick survey here that can help you find a good franchise fit.)

However, if you know you're interested in McDonald's, here's a quick guide to what goes into buying a franchise, including how much it costs and how much training you'll need.

