Tour Evite's Office to See How the Company That Helps People Organize Get-Togethers Gets Together

The online invitation company is all about finding ways to 'bring people together face-to-face to help create life's most memorable moments.'

February 28, 2018 10 min read

In this series, The Way We Work, Entrepreneur Associate Editor Lydia Belanger examines how people foster productivity, focus, collaboration, creativity and culture in the workplace.

Evite helps users create and send online invitations to all types of events, from weddings to Taylor Swift album drop listening parties.

It may seem like an simple concept -- creating virtual invites -- but it is anything but. To stay competitive, the company, which has doubled its headcount in the past five years, focuses on keeping its product offerings fresh and staying competitive. To achieve this, most of its 120 employees work at its new headquarters in downtown Los Angeles -- a relaxed office with a focus on community and fun.

Related: Tour the Clever, Multi-Purpose Office Designed for This Growing Moving Startup

“Our company mission statement is to bring people together face-to-face to help create life's most memorable moments,” says Kristy Gharabally, Evite’s director of marketing and communications. “I think we achieve that just by nature of our open floor plan and a comfy, casual, very approachable environment that the team has worked to create collectively.”

The L.A. office has a communal meeting area near the kitchen with a sectional sofa and bean-bag chairs, designed to give off a “living room feel.” There are also plenty of activities, organized by Evite’s Employee Experience Team, designed to foster company culture. Examples of these initiatives include weekly company-sponsored spin classes, themed costume parties, employee art installations and even cross-department group lunches, which the Evite teams refers to as “blind dates.”

Click through the slideshow to take a tour of Evite’s Downtown L.A. office and learn about how the event-centric company brings its own people together.