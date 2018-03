She's now a media mogul with an estimated fortune of $2.7 billion, according to Forbes, but Oprah Winfrey is one billionaire who came from humble beginnings. Raised on a farm without indoor plumbing, Winfrey suffered serial abuse as a child.

Determined to change her life, she became the youngest person and first African-American woman news anchor at WTVF-TV in Nashville, Tenn., when she was just 19 years old. Eventually, she landed her own talk show, "The Oprah Winfrey Show," which ran for 25 years.

In 2011 -- the same year her talk show ended -- she launched the Oprah Winfrey Network. The 64-year-old has also worked on several feature films in recent years, as well as branching into philanthropy and even earning the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama in 2013.