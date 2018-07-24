Project Grow

Feeling Stuck? Here Are 10 Amelia Earhart Quotes to Inspire You to Follow Your Dreams.

For her birthday, here are 10 quotes from 'the first woman to fly the Atlantic.'
Image credit: Universal History Archive | Getty Images
Pilot, women’s right advocate and author Amelia Earhart was the first female air pilot to fly across the Atlantic Ocean. While her disappearance remains a mystery, her impact remains concrete.

Since Earhart was a child, science and aviation always fascinated her. Studying science in high school, Earhart went off to Columbia University to pursue a degree in medicine. However, it wasn’t before long that Earhart dropped out, moved to Los Angeles and got involved in flying, attending her first air show and taking flying lessons in 1920. After some financial troubles, Earhart was unable to support her expensive dreams so she settled in Boston as a social worker, managing to fly only in her spare time.

That is, until the opportunity of a lifetime approached her. In 1928, Earhart was chosen by George Palmer Putnam, publisher of WE, to fly across the Atlantic with him and his team. After that first flight, Earhart was officially “the first woman to fly the Atlantic.” Earhart’s fame skyrocketed. She ended up marrying Putnam who served as both her publicist and husband, and she went on to pursue a career as an acclaimed female pilot, a best-selling author, a women’s rights advocate and a lecturer at Purdue University.

Unfortunately, it was in 1937, when a 39-year-old Earhart was on her way circumnavigating the world with her navigator, Fred Noonan. Twenty-two thousand miles into the flight, the world lost signal of Earhart. However, her reputation continued to live on. Today, the decorated female pilot is an inspiration to people worldwide.

Whether you need that extra nudge to follow your dreams or a push to take a risk, here are 10 Amelia Earhart quotes on dreams, leadership, risk, experience and more.

On dreams

Image credit: Entrepreneur

“Everyone has oceans to fly, if they have the heart to do it. Is it reckless? Maybe. But what do dreams know of boundaries?” -- Amelia Earhart

On growth

Image credit: Entrepreneur
“Some of us have great runways already built for us. If you have one, take off! But if you don’t have one, realize it is your responsibility to grab a shovel and build one for yourself and for those who will follow after you.” -- Amelia Earhart
On leadership

Image credit: Entrepreneur

“There’s more to life than being a passenger.” -- Amelia Earhart

On motivation

Image credit: Entrepreneur
"The most effective way to do it, is to do it." -- Amelia Earhart
On success

Image credit: Entrepreneur
“The most difficult thing is the decision to act, the rest is merely tenacity. The fears are paper tigers. You can do anything you decide to do. You can act to change and control your life; and the procedure, the process is its own reward.” -- Amelia Earhart
On experience

Image credit: Entrepreneur
“I believe that a girl should not do what she thinks she should do, but should find out through experience what she wants to do.” -- Amelia Earhart
On risk

Image credit: Entrepreneur

“Decide whether or not the goal is worth the risks involved. If it is, stop worrying.” -- Amelia Earhart

On failure

Image credit: Entrepreneur
“Women must try to do things as men have tried. When they fail, their failure must be but a challenge to others.” -- Amelia Earhart
On experience

Image credit: Entrepreneur
“The more one does and sees and feels, the more one is able to do, and the more genuine may be one’s appreciation of fundamental things like home, and love and understanding companionship.” -- Amelia Earhart
On adventure

Image credit: Entrepreneur
“Adventure is worthwhile in itself.” -- Amelia Earhart
