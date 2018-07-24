Feeling Stuck? Here Are 10 Amelia Earhart Quotes to Inspire You to Follow Your Dreams.

For her birthday, here are 10 quotes from 'the first woman to fly the Atlantic.'

Pilot, women’s right advocate and author Amelia Earhart was the first female air pilot to fly across the Atlantic Ocean. While her disappearance remains a mystery, her impact remains concrete.

Since Earhart was a child, science and aviation always fascinated her. Studying science in high school, Earhart went off to Columbia University to pursue a degree in medicine. However, it wasn’t before long that Earhart dropped out, moved to Los Angeles and got involved in flying, attending her first air show and taking flying lessons in 1920. After some financial troubles, Earhart was unable to support her expensive dreams so she settled in Boston as a social worker, managing to fly only in her spare time.

That is, until the opportunity of a lifetime approached her. In 1928, Earhart was chosen by George Palmer Putnam, publisher of WE, to fly across the Atlantic with him and his team. After that first flight, Earhart was officially “the first woman to fly the Atlantic.” Earhart’s fame skyrocketed. She ended up marrying Putnam who served as both her publicist and husband, and she went on to pursue a career as an acclaimed female pilot, a best-selling author, a women’s rights advocate and a lecturer at Purdue University.

Unfortunately, it was in 1937, when a 39-year-old Earhart was on her way circumnavigating the world with her navigator, Fred Noonan. Twenty-two thousand miles into the flight, the world lost signal of Earhart. However, her reputation continued to live on. Today, the decorated female pilot is an inspiration to people worldwide.

Whether you need that extra nudge to follow your dreams or a push to take a risk, here are 10 Amelia Earhart quotes on dreams, leadership, risk, experience and more.