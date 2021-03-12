Physical Fitness

Hit Your Health and Fitness Goals With These Plant-Based Hydration and Protein Drinks

Give yourself a much-needed boost throughout your day.
Image credit: ATAQ Fuel

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Finding energy to get through your day is sometimes easier said than done. When you've drunk so much caffeine that your afternoon coffee just doesn't hit the same, you likely need a stronger solution. And no, we're not talking about a sugar-loaded energy drink.

ATAQ Fuel specializes in all-natural hydration products that are designed for elite athletes but perfect for anyone who needs a healthy energy boost throughout their day, like entrepreneurs. Their flagship products are a Plant-Based Protein Drink Mix and an all-natural Electrolyte Hydration Mix.

Plant-Based Power Protein Pack

Image credit: ATAQ Fuel

ATAQ Fuel's plant-based drink is a vegan protein drink that uses five different plant-based protein sources to provide a complete protein profile comparable to whey. Using pea, rice, flax, chia, and pumpkin, this drink helps aid digestion and absorption of functional nutrients, giving you a natural energy boost, the company says. Better yet, if you're an athlete, it's complete with BCAA and essential amino acids, promoting muscle growth and recovery after a tough workout. Just mix two scoops in 10-12 fluid ounces of water or liquid, shake well, and enjoy.

The drink has been featured in Men's Journal, Triathlete Magazine, and more, and has earned 4.2 stars on Amazon. You can get it in a 24-packet sampler pack for 13 percent off $71 at just $61.95, or four one-pound mega packs for 14 percent off $139 at just $119.95.

Electrolyte Hydration Mix

Image credit: ATAQ Fuel

The Electrolyte Hydration Mix uses all-natural ingredients and has less than 1/3 the sugar of other sports drinks. With an optimal formulation of electrolytes to replenish minerals lost from sweat, it can promote recovery and the natural betaine helps metabolize carbs and protein. Just add one scoop to 16 fluid ounces of water, shake well, and enjoy the boost.

You can get a four-pack of a single flavor for 14 percent off $139 at just $119.95, or a three-flavor sampler pack for 14 percent off $104 at just $89.95.

Prices subject to change.

