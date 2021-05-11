Take a Seat in the Best Office Chairs for Less Than $300

May 11, 2021 5 min read

Although it appears our time working exclusively from home is coming to an end, the way we work will undoubtedly change forever post-pandemic. Some companies, such as Twitter, have even taken it upon themselves to announce formal work-from-home policy changes that allow certain employees the flexibility to carry out their day to day responsibilities from the location of their choosing. Whether you’re an employee planning on working from home for the foreseeable future or an employer looking to refurnish the office in time for its reopening, these are the best office under $300 to save you a few hundred dollars in the process.

Best Overall: Modway EEI-757 ($172)

Image credit: Modway

For a near-perfect combination of ergonomics, adjustability, and comfort, look no further than Modway’s EEI-757 Articulate Ergonomics Mesh Office Chair. Available in a variety of colors, including black, gray, red, brown, purple, and an eye-grabbing lime green, this affordable sitter has a breathable, supportive back compounded with five points of articulation, hence the name. Seamlessly customize both armrests, height, swivel, and tilt using a simple array of controls. The height adjustments in particular require only a single button-press, making the EEI-757 not only one of the most affordable office under $300, but also the best.

Best Ergonomics: Branch Ergonomic Chair ($299)

Image credit: Branch

At a fraction of the cost of a Herman Miller, Branch Furniture’s budget-friendly alternative Ergonomic Chair retains many of the features of the ubiquitous Aeron for just under $300. Height, tilt, and tension adjustments are all there, along with a dual-layered mesh back to let your spine breathe during the inevitable sweaty days of summer. Designed in Italy, the Branch Ergonomic Chair seat comes in black, gray, and light blue while the frame retains its white finish no matter your selection. Measuring 25 x 24 x 38-42 inches (WDH) and sturdy enough to hold up to 300 pounds, this will help you maintain your posture regardless of body shape or size.

Best for Home: SOHO Ribbed Management Office Chair ($250)

Image credit: SOHO

While aesthetics might not be of importance back at the office, those continuing your work-from-home tenure might be in the market for a chair that blends in with your decor. The SOHO Ribbed Management Chair has both function and fashion in spades. With a mid-century modern leatherette material adjoined by a chrome steel and aluminum frame, this stylish addition to your home office brings with it an adjustable tilt, swivel, and height as expected from a chair in this price range. Measuring 20 x 20 x 34-37 inches (WDH), SOHO says its Ribbed Management Chair can support over 400 pounds, and with 20 colors to choose from, it is an incredibly versatile and personalizable chair as well.

Best Under $100: Amazon Basics GF-50201M-1 ($62)

Image credit: Amazon

Sometimes even $300 is too much for those on tighter budgets. In that case, the $62 Amazon Basics GF-50201M-1 Low-Back Upholstered Mesh Chair should meet the needs of more frugal shoppers. In addition to touting four color options to fit your personal style preferences, the GF-50201M-1 gives you more bang for the buck than some of its competitors, providing height adjustability, a 2-inch thick padded seat, rolling wheels, and a mesh back to prevent overheating. Clocking in at 22 x 23 x 22 x 31-35 inches (WDH) and capable of handling up to 225-pounds, this AmazonBasics option keeps it simple on the cheap.

Best Back Support: Hon Exposure ($230)

Image credit: Hon

Though it doesn’t quite reach the heights of its slightly above-budget cousin, the Ignition 2.0, the Hon Exposure is still an acclaimed sitter, and for well under $300. You can elect for full leather, mesh/fabric, or mesh/leather, all depending on your personal preferments. However, it does only come in black, so you’re limited when it comes to looks. This minimalist desk chair is outfitted with a breathable mesh back and an adjustable seat, complete with adjustable lumbar support, making it the best office chair for back support you can buy under $300. And once you’re back in the cubicle, Hon boasts that its swivel/rolling wheels combo enables better collaboration when you want to turn around and speak with a colleague or fetch a snack from the vending machine.

Best for Gaming: Corsair T3 Rush ($300)

Image credit: Corsair

At one point or another, you’ve probably heard that the secret to comfortable office seating is to simply fork over the cash for a gaming chair, and admittedly there is some truth to that claim. The Corsair T3 Rush is built to endure long hours on and off the clock alike. If you’re planning on doing some light gaming after work, you might want to give this one a second look. With a padded seat cushion, memory foam lumbar support, and a cozy plush microfiber cover, the 35 x 35 x 15-inch (WDH), 50-pound chair allows for almost 4 inches of adjustable height. It also has what Corsair calls “4D armrests” capable of moving up, down, left, right, forward, and backward for a bespoke seating arrangement that suits your needs.

Best Big and Tall Chair: Hon Sadie HVST341 ($235)

Image credit: Hon

Larger people up to 400 pounds in weight will appreciate the Hon Sadie HVST341 Big and Tall Leather Executive Chair, a sizable seat made not to constrain your proportions but to adapt to your body, submerging it in a soft bonded leather material complemented with metal armrests and a base to match. Not to be outshined by its competitors, the HVST341 features seat, back, and height adjustability, and 360-degree swivel as well as padded armrests. Despite its wider dimensions—29 x 32 x 45 inches (WDH)—it still manages to stay under 30 pounds. No longer do you have to put up with a chair too small for its own good.