Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

8 Founders on the Turning Points That Changed Their Businesses Hard work can pay off -- if you know how to seize the right moments.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Chris DeLorenzo
Roshini Raj

Every entrepreneur has the moment -- that time when hard work finally pays off, when a long-desired opportunity presents itself and the entrepreneur has to decide how to react.

Related: 8 Great Entrepreneurial Success Stories

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community! With your subscription you’ll get:

  • Access to all of our premium content and an ad-free experience
  • A complimentary subscription to Entrepreneur Magazine
  • Four free e-books a year and 20% off everything from our bookstore
  • Exclusive events with business celebrities and successful entrepreneurs
Subscribe Now Log In

Editor's Pick

She's Been Coding Since Age 7 and Presented Her Life-Saving App to Tim Cook Last Year. Now 17, She's on Track to Solve Even Bigger Problems.
Lock
I Helped Grow 4 Unicorns Over 10 Years That Generated $18 Billion in Online Revenues. Here's What I've Learned.
Lock
Want to Break Bad Habits and Supercharge Your Business? Use This Technique.
Franchise Ownership Made Easy: Best Practices for Managing and Growing Your Business
Lock
Don't Have Any Clients But Need Customer Testimonials? Follow These 3 Tricks To Boost Your Rep.
Why Are Some Wines More Expensive Than Others? A Top Winemaker Gives a Full-Bodied Explanation.

Related Topics

Inspiration Startups Starting a Business How to Start a Business

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Business News

Daymond John Slams 'Shark Tank' Contestants With Restraining Order: 'It Is Unfortunate That It Has Come to This'

Bubba's Q boneless ribs first appeared on Season 5 of the hit ABC show.

By Emily Rella
Business News

California Woman Arrested For $60 Million Postal Service Scam

Lijuan "Angela" Chen faces two charges that each carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

By Emily Rella
Starting a Business

Ask Marc | Free Business Advice Session with the Co-Founder of Netflix

Get free business advice during our next Ask Marc, live Q&A, on 6/21/23 at 3 p.m. EDT. You don't want to miss it—send in your questions now.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Leadership

How to Get Unstuck From Stress and Find Solutions Inside Yourself

Executive coach and author Susan S. Freeman discusses finding a healthy problem-solving mindset in her new book, 'Inner Switch: 7 Timeless Principles to Transform Modern Leadership.'

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Jefferies CEO Shares 15 Pieces of Advice He Wishes He Knew as a Summer Intern on Wall Street

Interns at Jefferies embark on a 10-week program with a pro-rated salary of $110,000 for the internship period.

By Sam Silverman
Growing a Business

Sam Fonseca of Roll-Em-Up Taquitos on Simplicity for Successful Restaurants

Interview with Roll-Em-Up Taquitos COO Sam Fonseca about the power of social media, adjusting for customer expectations, and keeping Mama Karen's legacy alive.

By Shawn P. Walchef