With a powerhouse team of female executives driving its success, gamma. is proving that empathy and emotional intelligence are the ultimate competitive advantage.

As Global Creative Director at Apple Music — a chapter he calls one of the greatest of his career — Larry Jackson revolutionized the music industry with bold ideas like artist-hosted radio and iconic ad campaigns. He didn't leave his prestigious role out of dissatisfaction. He left because he had an idea. One so compelling he felt "gravitationally drawn towards it." That idea became gamma.

"Founded" is fitting for gamma.'s creation, as the idea emerged while Jackson was searching for something intangible.

"I was looking for a home for the disenfranchised," he says. "I sensed a growing community of artists seeking a new distribution model, a different ecosystem to thrive in. They didn't feel represented within the traditional confines of the music industry. That feeling inspired me."

Image Credit: gamma.

There is no simple way to explain what gamma is. The self-described modern multimedia and technology enterprise has done everything from creative production on an ad for Under Armour's Curry Brand to releasing a jewelry line with Snoop Dog.

"It's a kaleidoscopic kind of thing," Jackson says. "It's about carving out everything I was doing at Apple and giving it its own world and fiefdom, with complete autonomy and latitude."

While A-list artists like Snoop, Usher and Sexxy Redd help bring in the big bucks, gamma.'s real secret weapon is its company culture.

"We're in the business of selling emotion," Jackson says. "You need people with EQ in the room."

It's one reason he's built a leadership team primarily composed of women.

"Speaking for myself, male hubris and ego have sparked many wars. But empathy and emotional intelligence — that's something I truly believe women excel in," Jackson says. "It's no accident that my most trusted advisors are women."

Head of Business and Legal Affairs Angela Rogers echoes this sentiment.

"The music business is male-dominated," she says. "But more women are becoming fearless and empowered. This is the first time I've worked closely with so many women. Although we're a small company, gamma. brings together women from diverse backgrounds, both professionally and personally. It's a constant learning experience."

Angela Rogers is one of many women on gamma.'s all-star roster, alongside:

Nathalie Besharat, EVP of Content Operations and Partnerships

Alexa Dedlow, SVP of Visual and Creative Services

Casey Compernolle, VP of A&R and Digital Strategy

Jenna Gaudio, Co-President of Vydia/gamma. Technology and Distribution

Lynn M. Scott, VP of Label Services and Client Success

Whitney Asomani, VP of Marketing UK

Ann Hirsh, Senior Accounting Specialist

A'sha Roe, VP of Operations

Jackson said he's proud to work with such a phenomenal crew: "The superstar female executives at this company undeniably drive its culture."

Fueled by creativity

That culture, much like its founder, is fueled by creativity. Recently, Jackson came across an A&R questionnaire an employee had created, asking the team to rate their passion for signing an artist on a scale from one to ten.

"I called him and said, 'I understand the importance of systems and structure, but we can't reduce the greatest art form in our business to a CARFAX-style customer service survey,'" Jackson recalls.

His role, he explains, is to challenge rigid processes and protect the creative spirit.

"gamma. couldn't be more different from other places I've worked, and that's its superpower," says Compernolle. "We're at a rare point in the music industry where opportunities to build something from the ground up are scarce. There's a real entrepreneurial spirit here."

That spirit is also why Jackson has attracted so many respected advisors.

"I wanted the freedom to dream and execute artists' creative visions at the highest level, with no guardrails," says Dedlow. "I wanted to be at a company that treats our work with artists as a partnership, not a transaction. Nothing feels forced, and gamma. creates an environment that nurtures creativity. It's incredibly motivating."

"I've had the privilege of working with Larry Jackson since the beginning of my music career in 2009," adds Besharat. "His leadership has been instrumental in my growth as an executive. His ability to merge creative innovation with strategic growth has continuously pushed me to evolve. It's been a truly enriching experience."

Not many passion projects evolve into $100 million-plus businesses, but that's precisely what Jackson has achieved with gamma. He recognizes that the key to this success lies in the invaluable contributions of his female advisors.

"I'm honored to work with the incredibly talented, rock-star female executives in my 'cabinet,'" Jackson says. "This chapter of my career will be defined by their vision, their leadership, and the groundbreaking work we're doing together."

In the article's main image, the individuals are listed from left to right as follows: Lynn M. Scott, Whitney Asomani, Jenna Gaudio, Nathalie Besharat, Casey Compernolle, Ann Hirsch, A'sha Roe, Alexa Dedlow, and Angela M. Rogers.