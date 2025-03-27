"Empathy Over Ego": Why the Women of gamma. Are The Key to Its Multi-Million Dollar Success With a powerhouse team of female executives driving its success, gamma. is proving that empathy and emotional intelligence are the ultimate competitive advantage.

By Leo Zevin Edited by Micah Zimmerman

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

gamma.

As Global Creative Director at Apple Music — a chapter he calls one of the greatest of his career — Larry Jackson revolutionized the music industry with bold ideas like artist-hosted radio and iconic ad campaigns. He didn't leave his prestigious role out of dissatisfaction. He left because he had an idea. One so compelling he felt "gravitationally drawn towards it." That idea became gamma.

"Founded" is fitting for gamma.'s creation, as the idea emerged while Jackson was searching for something intangible.

"I was looking for a home for the disenfranchised," he says. "I sensed a growing community of artists seeking a new distribution model, a different ecosystem to thrive in. They didn't feel represented within the traditional confines of the music industry. That feeling inspired me."

Image Credit: gamma.

There is no simple way to explain what gamma is. The self-described modern multimedia and technology enterprise has done everything from creative production on an ad for Under Armour's Curry Brand to releasing a jewelry line with Snoop Dog.

"It's a kaleidoscopic kind of thing," Jackson says. "It's about carving out everything I was doing at Apple and giving it its own world and fiefdom, with complete autonomy and latitude."

Related: Steph Curry and De'Aaron Fox Team Up to Change the Sneaker Game

While A-list artists like Snoop, Usher and Sexxy Redd help bring in the big bucks, gamma.'s real secret weapon is its company culture.

"We're in the business of selling emotion," Jackson says. "You need people with EQ in the room."

It's one reason he's built a leadership team primarily composed of women.

"Speaking for myself, male hubris and ego have sparked many wars. But empathy and emotional intelligence — that's something I truly believe women excel in," Jackson says. "It's no accident that my most trusted advisors are women."

Head of Business and Legal Affairs Angela Rogers echoes this sentiment.

"The music business is male-dominated," she says. "But more women are becoming fearless and empowered. This is the first time I've worked closely with so many women. Although we're a small company, gamma. brings together women from diverse backgrounds, both professionally and personally. It's a constant learning experience."

Angela Rogers is one of many women on gamma.'s all-star roster, alongside:

  • Nathalie Besharat, EVP of Content Operations and Partnerships
  • Alexa Dedlow, SVP of Visual and Creative Services
  • Casey Compernolle, VP of A&R and Digital Strategy
  • Jenna Gaudio, Co-President of Vydia/gamma. Technology and Distribution
  • Lynn M. Scott, VP of Label Services and Client Success
  • Whitney Asomani, VP of Marketing UK
  • Ann Hirsh, Senior Accounting Specialist
  • A'sha Roe, VP of Operations

Jackson said he's proud to work with such a phenomenal crew: "The superstar female executives at this company undeniably drive its culture."

Related: 5 Ways to Be a Successful Female Entrepreneur

Fueled by creativity

That culture, much like its founder, is fueled by creativity. Recently, Jackson came across an A&R questionnaire an employee had created, asking the team to rate their passion for signing an artist on a scale from one to ten.

"I called him and said, 'I understand the importance of systems and structure, but we can't reduce the greatest art form in our business to a CARFAX-style customer service survey,'" Jackson recalls.

His role, he explains, is to challenge rigid processes and protect the creative spirit.

"gamma. couldn't be more different from other places I've worked, and that's its superpower," says Compernolle. "We're at a rare point in the music industry where opportunities to build something from the ground up are scarce. There's a real entrepreneurial spirit here."

Related: 4 Business Lessons I've Learned from Women Entrepreneurs

That spirit is also why Jackson has attracted so many respected advisors.

"I wanted the freedom to dream and execute artists' creative visions at the highest level, with no guardrails," says Dedlow. "I wanted to be at a company that treats our work with artists as a partnership, not a transaction. Nothing feels forced, and gamma. creates an environment that nurtures creativity. It's incredibly motivating."

"I've had the privilege of working with Larry Jackson since the beginning of my music career in 2009," adds Besharat. "His leadership has been instrumental in my growth as an executive. His ability to merge creative innovation with strategic growth has continuously pushed me to evolve. It's been a truly enriching experience."

Not many passion projects evolve into $100 million-plus businesses, but that's precisely what Jackson has achieved with gamma. He recognizes that the key to this success lies in the invaluable contributions of his female advisors.

"I'm honored to work with the incredibly talented, rock-star female executives in my 'cabinet,'" Jackson says. "This chapter of my career will be defined by their vision, their leadership, and the groundbreaking work we're doing together."

    In the article's main image, the individuals are listed from left to right as follows: Lynn M. Scott, Whitney Asomani, Jenna Gaudio, Nathalie Besharat, Casey Compernolle, Ann Hirsch, A'sha Roe, Alexa Dedlow, and Angela M. Rogers.
    Leo Zevin

    Entrepreneur Leadership Network® VIP

    Writer

    Leo Zevin is an Entrepreneur Media Contributor covering athlete entrepreneurs, NBA/NFL players, team executives, celebrities, and company founders. He also covers PR for PRovoke Media.

    Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

    Editor's Pick

    Most Popular

    See all
    Side Hustle

    These Married Doctors Used ChatGPT to Start a Side Hustle That Has Nothing to Do With Healthcare — and It's on Track to Hit $75,000

    Lee Kojanis, 37, and Daniele Orellana, 34, wanted to address a frustrating issue related to a long-time passion.

    By Amanda Breen
    Business Ideas

    70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

    We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

    By Eve Gumpel
    Growing a Business

    The Top 10 Mentors Shaping Today's Entrepreneurs

    Discover the top 10 influential mentors who are shaping the future of entrepreneurship with their insights, guidance and proven strategies for success.

    By Roy Dekel
    Branding

    Why Post Malone's Personal Brand Pivot is a Masterclass in Brand Reinvention

    Post Malone's seamless pivot from hip-hop to country music is a masterclass in brand reinvention. His success offers key lessons for entrepreneurs looking to expand, rebrand or break into new markets.

    By Conner Krizancic
    Business News

    'It's Going to Be Good': President Donald Trump Levies 25% Tariffs on Imported Cars and Parts

    Almost half of the cars sold in the U.S. last year were imported.

    By Sherin Shibu
    Business News

    'Cracking Down on Waste, Fraud, and Abuse': President Donald Trump Is Canceling Paper Checks. Here's What We Know.

    President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing the Treasury to go digital first. Here's why, and how it will affect future tax refunds.

    By Erin Davis