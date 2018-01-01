Apple Stores

Attention, Apple Shoppers: You're Being Followed
Apple officially activated iBeacon on Friday, meaning customers in all 254 of its U.S. stores can be tracked and sent notifications as they shop.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Apple Taps Burberry CEO to Run Retail Operations
Angela Ahrendts is the first high-profile head of retail since Ron Johnson left in 2011.
Lyneka Little | 2 min read
Apple Sells Record-Breaking 9 Million New iPhones in First Weekend
Apple sold more than nine million new iPhone 5S and 5C models this weekend amid 'incredible' demand, though hackers are already testing the iPhone 5S's fingerprint reading technology.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Apple Stores Now Offering iPhone Trade-In Program
Apple launched a new program in stores on Friday that will allow customers to swap in old iPhones for credit toward new ones.
Kelli B. Grant | 4 min read
Apple Retail Stores and the 'Buying Brain'
Consider these three lessons to learn from Apple Stores to enhance your customer experiences in your store or office.
Carmine Gallo | 5 min read
