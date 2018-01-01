Apple Stores
Apple Stores
Apple to Open First Apple Store in Taiwan
The Apple Store is the envy of many in the retail world, with the highest sales per square foot in the industry.
More From This Topic
Technology
Attention, Apple Shoppers: You're Being Followed
Apple officially activated iBeacon on Friday, meaning customers in all 254 of its U.S. stores can be tracked and sent notifications as they shop.
Technology
Apple Taps Burberry CEO to Run Retail Operations
Angela Ahrendts is the first high-profile head of retail since Ron Johnson left in 2011.
Technology
Apple Sells Record-Breaking 9 Million New iPhones in First Weekend
Apple sold more than nine million new iPhone 5S and 5C models this weekend amid 'incredible' demand, though hackers are already testing the iPhone 5S's fingerprint reading technology.
Starting a Business
Apple Stores Now Offering iPhone Trade-In Program
Apple launched a new program in stores on Friday that will allow customers to swap in old iPhones for credit toward new ones.
Starting a Business
Apple Retail Stores and the 'Buying Brain'
Consider these three lessons to learn from Apple Stores to enhance your customer experiences in your store or office.