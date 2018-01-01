Automakers

Lincoln Debuts Uber-Like Service, But With Your Own Car
On-Demand

Lincoln Debuts Uber-Like Service, But With Your Own Car

The chauffeur program will launch in select cities.
Lydia Belanger | 2 min read
5 Surprising Things to Come Out of the Detroit Auto Show
Cars

5 Surprising Things to Come Out of the Detroit Auto Show

From self-driving 'platforms' to notions of 'mobility,' this year's annual auto event reveals new priorities for manufacturers.
Lydia Belanger | 6 min read
In a First With an Automaker, BlackBerry Signs Software Deal With Ford
BlackBerry

In a First With an Automaker, BlackBerry Signs Software Deal With Ford

Blackberry has signed a deal with Ford Motor Co.
Reuters | 2 min read
Hyundai Motor to Launch 200-Mile Electric Vehicle in 2018
Cars

Hyundai Motor to Launch 200-Mile Electric Vehicle in 2018

The company is aiming to better compete with other electric car makers such as Tesla.
Reuters | 1 min read
Automakers and Tech Companies Decide to Make Deals, Not War
Cars

Automakers and Tech Companies Decide to Make Deals, Not War

Companies such as Ford and Toyota now recognize they may turn ride-hailing services and car sharing companies into steady customers for all sorts of vehicles.
Reuters | 4 min read
GM Expands Car-Sharing Service to Boston, Chicago, Washington
General Motors

GM Expands Car-Sharing Service to Boston, Chicago, Washington

The service launched almost four months ago.
Reuters | 1 min read
Nissan Buying $2.2 Billion Controlling Stake in Scandal-Hit Mitsubishi Motors
Automakers

Nissan Buying $2.2 Billion Controlling Stake in Scandal-Hit Mitsubishi Motors

The deal is a lifeline for Mitsubishi Motors, which is mired in its third scandal in two decades and has had $3 billion wiped off its market value
Reuters | 4 min read
Wall Street Values Tesla Motors at $620,000 Per Car Sold Last Year
Tesla

Wall Street Values Tesla Motors at $620,000 Per Car Sold Last Year

As a comparison, consider that General Motors Co.'s $48 billion market value is equivalent to about $4,800 for every vehicle it sold last year.
Reuters | 3 min read
Google, Fiat Chrysler Team Up on Self-Driving Minivans
Self-Driving Cars

Google, Fiat Chrysler Team Up on Self-Driving Minivans

This is the first time that a Silicon Valley company has partnered with a traditional automaker to create a driverless vehicle.
Reuters | 4 min read
Google, Fiat Chrysler Reportedly Working on Self-Driving Car Deal
Self-Driving Cars

Google, Fiat Chrysler Reportedly Working on Self-Driving Car Deal

Anonymous sources say the partnership could be announced soon.
Reuters | 3 min read
