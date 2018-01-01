Automakers
Cars
These Tech Startups Are Stealing the Spotlight at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show
The event still revolves around cars and trucks, but startups that make tech to supplement driving have a strong presence this year.
On-Demand
Lincoln Debuts Uber-Like Service, But With Your Own Car
The chauffeur program will launch in select cities.
Cars
5 Surprising Things to Come Out of the Detroit Auto Show
From self-driving 'platforms' to notions of 'mobility,' this year's annual auto event reveals new priorities for manufacturers.
BlackBerry
In a First With an Automaker, BlackBerry Signs Software Deal With Ford
Blackberry has signed a deal with Ford Motor Co.
Cars
Hyundai Motor to Launch 200-Mile Electric Vehicle in 2018
The company is aiming to better compete with other electric car makers such as Tesla.
Cars
Automakers and Tech Companies Decide to Make Deals, Not War
Companies such as Ford and Toyota now recognize they may turn ride-hailing services and car sharing companies into steady customers for all sorts of vehicles.
General Motors
GM Expands Car-Sharing Service to Boston, Chicago, Washington
The service launched almost four months ago.
Automakers
Nissan Buying $2.2 Billion Controlling Stake in Scandal-Hit Mitsubishi Motors
The deal is a lifeline for Mitsubishi Motors, which is mired in its third scandal in two decades and has had $3 billion wiped off its market value
Tesla
Wall Street Values Tesla Motors at $620,000 Per Car Sold Last Year
As a comparison, consider that General Motors Co.'s $48 billion market value is equivalent to about $4,800 for every vehicle it sold last year.
Self-Driving Cars
Google, Fiat Chrysler Team Up on Self-Driving Minivans
This is the first time that a Silicon Valley company has partnered with a traditional automaker to create a driverless vehicle.
Self-Driving Cars
Google, Fiat Chrysler Reportedly Working on Self-Driving Car Deal
Anonymous sources say the partnership could be announced soon.