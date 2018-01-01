Baby Boomers and Millennials
Millennials
7 Bad Workplace Habits Millennials Need to Stop Making
Walk away from the computer once in a while. Leave your tablet behind for meetings. And don't check your smartphone during a conversation.
More From This Topic
Baby Boomers
5 Ways New Companies Are Capturing the Growing Senior Market
The Baby Boomer generation is social media savvy and has disposable income, making them a desirable customer base.
Millennials
Want to Understand Millennials? It's Simpler Than You Think.
We all just want to be heard.
Marketing to Millennials
Appeal to Millennials' Minds, Not to Their Hearts
Want to reach younger consumers? Market to their mindset, which is equal parts optimism -- and stark realism about the future.
Managing Employees
Managers: Stop Trying to Please Millennials (Only)
Managers need to recognize and balance the differences between millennials and boomers to get the most out of everybody.
Student Debt
Why You Should Care About Student Loan Debt
It's easy to think of it as a young person's problem, but its ripple effects are prodigious, affecting the entire national economy.
Baby Boomers and Millennials
4 Ways Millennials and Baby Boomers Make the Dream Team
They may be from two different generations, but millennials and baby boomers can learn a lot from each other.