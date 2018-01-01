Beyoncé

Even Beyonce is Getting Into Athleisure -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Even Beyonce is Getting Into Athleisure -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Plus: An 11-year-old girl scores a business deal with Whole Foods.
Lindsay Friedman | 1 min read
Beyoncé Wants You to Get Your Kale On, Launches Vegan Food Delivery Service
Beyoncé Wants You to Get Your Kale On, Launches Vegan Food Delivery Service

Queen Bey to your diet: To the left, to the left.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Surprise: Beyoncé Drops New Album With No Warning Whatsoever
Surprise: Beyoncé Drops New Album With No Warning Whatsoever

The stealth release of the singer's fifth album came as a shock, but could signal a change in the future of music promotion.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
