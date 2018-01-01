Bluetooth

From Privacy to Connectivity, Bluetooth Is About to Get Some Serious Upgrades
Bluetooth

As billions of devices connect to the Internet of Things, 'Bluetooth 4.2' will offer new privacy features, faster data syncing and more.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Engineers Are Developing Tech That Could Make Airplanes More Human
Far Out Tech

Think about airplanes -- covered in skin.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Finders Keepers: You'll Never Lose This GPS-Enabled Smart Wallet
Technology

Never misplace your wallet again.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Pair of Apple Patents Aims to Answer: 'Where'd I Park My Car?'
Patents

iPhones might soon be able to determine when and where a car has been parked, and then guide absentminded drivers back to their vehicles.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
This Startup Wants to Bring Personal Breathalyzers to the Masses
Alcohol

The BACtrack Vio is a keychain-sized breathalyzer alongside which users can track their intoxication levels via a smartphone app.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
This Slick iBeacon Device Helps Retailers Push Deals to In-Store Shoppers
Ready for Anything

Thanks to the Internet of Things, shopping at brick-and-mortar stores just got a lot more personal. Here's how.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
This Is Why You Should Be Excited for the 'Internet of Bikes'
Technology

You can't really get lost on this super connected GPS-enabled bike, which also tallies calories burned and other stats.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Samsung's Bluetooth-Only 'Smart Bulb' Is a Bit Dim
Innovators

Better late than never. Kind of. The Korean electronics maker's dull-ish inaugural connected lightbulb doesn't exactly turn us on.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
4 Bluetooth Headsets You Won't Be Embarrassed to Wear
Technology

These four devices do more than just free up your hands, they're also crammed with noise-canceling technology, and some are even easy on the eyes.
John Patrick Pullen | 2 min read
Printing from Tablet PCs Made Easy
Technology

Here's a look at three options for mobile printing and what you'll need to do to simplify the process.
Jonathan Blum | 5 min read
