Branding 2014
Branding 2014
How to Launch a New Brand: 4 Tips that Work
Generous advance time, comprehensive branding and a hint of mystery are important ingredients for ensuring a terrific launch day.
More From This Topic
Personal Branding
5 Reasons Why Your Personal Branding Strategy Isn't Working
Aim for consistency and vary your social channels to get your brand out there.
Rebranding
5 Tips on Rebranding from a Billion-Dollar Expert
Rebranding is not for the faint of heart. After rebranding several billion-dollar companies, here are some lessons I have learned along the way.
International Franchise Association
Why Franchises Have Discovered Food Trucks
The Original Soupman -- of Seinfeld fame -- says the food truck business offers unique opportunities for franchisees.
Branding 2014
Introducing Entrepreneur's Top Brands of 2014: Learn Their Secrets
We present the companies that have generated the most trust among entrepreneurs as well as the lessons you can take from them.
Branding 2014
How Steve Jobs Blew Up the Rules of Branding
By throwing out the approved checklist, Jobs got customers to meaningfully connect with the Apple brand.
Branding 2014
17 Logos We Love
Brand identity in its purest form.
Branding 2014
The Top Brands in Food Service, Hotels, Retail and More
These brands took the No. 1 spot in various categories. Here's why.
Branding 2014
The 120 Most Trusted Brands
We surveyed more than 5,000 Entrepreneur readers to learn the companies that elicit their greatest loyalty and trust. Here are the results.