Branding 2014

5 Reasons Why Your Personal Branding Strategy Isn't Working
Aim for consistency and vary your social channels to get your brand out there.
Larry Alton | 5 min read
5 Tips on Rebranding from a Billion-Dollar Expert
Rebranding is not for the faint of heart. After rebranding several billion-dollar companies, here are some lessons I have learned along the way.
Kristi Knight | 5 min read
Why Franchises Have Discovered Food Trucks
The Original Soupman -- of Seinfeld fame -- says the food truck business offers unique opportunities for franchisees.
Geoff Weiss | 4 min read
Introducing Entrepreneur's Top Brands of 2014: Learn Their Secrets
We present the companies that have generated the most trust among entrepreneurs as well as the lessons you can take from them.
Jason Daley | 8 min read
How Steve Jobs Blew Up the Rules of Branding
By throwing out the approved checklist, Jobs got customers to meaningfully connect with the Apple brand.
Jonathan Salem Baskin | 3 min read
17 Logos We Love
Brand identity in its purest form.
Hamish Campbell | 6 min read
The Top Brands in Food Service, Hotels, Retail and More
These brands took the No. 1 spot in various categories. Here's why.
Jason Daley | 14 min read
The 120 Most Trusted Brands
We surveyed more than 5,000 Entrepreneur readers to learn the companies that elicit their greatest loyalty and trust. Here are the results.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
