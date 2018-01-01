California Laws

It's Official: All Smartphones Sold in California Must Have a 'Kill Switch'
Kill Switch

It's Official: All Smartphones Sold in California Must Have a 'Kill Switch'

Phones manufactured after July 1, 2015 and sold in the state must come equipped with an antitheft device that enables consumers to permanently shut them down.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
This Week's News Roundup: Bitcoin Dangers and California's Kill Switch Bill
News and Trends

This Week's News Roundup: Bitcoin Dangers and California's Kill Switch Bill

We break down the news business owners need to know in our first-ever video news roundup.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
Whole Foods Fined for Overcharging California Customers
Pricing

Whole Foods Fined for Overcharging California Customers

Think Whole Foods is too expensive? The city attorneys of Los Angeles, Santa Monica and San Francisco are of a similar mind.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
In Google Glass Case, Laws Again Lag Innovations
Technology

In Google Glass Case, Laws Again Lag Innovations

A California woman was issued a summons for driving while wearing Google Glass. Is it really akin to a television strapped to your head?
Ray Hennessey | 2 min read
Marketing Without the ZIP
Ready for Anything

Marketing Without the ZIP

A California ruling makes it illegal to collect customer ZIP codes in-store. Time to find more innovative ways to collect data on your customers.
Brian Quinton | 5 min read
