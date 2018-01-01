cocktails

Business Travel Awards 2016: 7 Hotels Worth Checking Out
Hotels

A hotel for every need.
Jeff Chu, Margaret Rhodes, Kate Rockwood, Stephanie Schomer | 1 min read
How Pisco Went From Obscure South American Drink to American Sensation
Wines

As cocktails make a comeback, Pisco is taking North America by storm.
Tracy Byrnes | 6 min read
Get Your Digital Drink on With Robot-Crafted Cocktails
Business Unusual

The future is now.
Michael Austin | 4 min read
The Creator Behind a Robotic Bartender Spills the Secrets on How to Run a Successful Kickstarter Campaign
Kickstarter

Dylan Purcell-Lowe, one of Somabar's creators, walks us through the entire Kickstarter process.
Laura Entis | 5 min read
Hold the Rocks: This Digital Stick Concept Chills Cocktails Without Ice
Technology

With this slim smart wand in your drink, you could totally chill on the ice.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
