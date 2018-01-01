community engagement
Franchises
Aspiring Entrepreneur? Consider Perfecting Something That's Already Built
A franchise is the fast track to business ownership.
More From This Topic
Community building
How the Power of Entrepreneurial Relationships Is Rebuilding Baltimore
The entrepreneurial knack for seeing opportunity where others are daunted is energizing a proud city struggling through difficult times.
Sharing Economy
5 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Niche Marketplaces
Thank Airbnb, Trulia and other niche players for the potential partnerships -- and more -- that they offer entrepreneurs.
Customer Engagement
The New Axis of Business Initiatives: Strategic Community Engagement
The power shift from business to consumer -- in the works for decades -- is now complete.