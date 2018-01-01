Endorsements

5 Reliable Methods for Building Trust in Your Mobile App
Nothing is better for selling the latest app that the oldest advertisement of them all, the glowing praise of a satisfied customer.
Rahul Varshneya | 4 min read
Want a Celebrity Endorsement on Twitter? 3 Legal Precautions to Know.
Before you shell out cash for a new e-spokesperson, make sure you're in the clear so no issues pop up later.
Jaia Thomas | 4 min read
How Creative Thinking Can Nab a Coveted Celeb Endorsement
Targeted marketing and persistence make for a powerful combo on the endorsement front.
Lambeth Hochwald | 4 min read
7 Steps to Landing and Profiting from Celebrity Customers
What the team on Animal Planet's Tanked learned from working with Tracy Morgan
Carol Tice
