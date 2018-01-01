Entrepreneurship Programs
I Never Planned to Grow Up, Making Entrepreneurship Inevitable
How one Midwestern boy survived existential ennui, unending schooling and tons of bad advice to become an entrepreneur of wisdom and renown, sort of.
More From This Topic
Starting a Business
Why Future Entrepreneurs Should Invest in College
It's a perennial question, but a tough one all the same. As early May marks the deadline for when many future young treps will need to decide if going to college is right for them, here are a few key considerations.
Entrepreneurs
Dell and Students Look to Entrepreneurship to Reform the Education System
Dell is joining forces with a student advocacy group for an all-day event to discuss entrepreneurship in the educational system.
Starting a Business
The Rise of Entrepreneurship on College Campuses (Infographic)
The uptick of entrepreneurship among young people across the country is causing many college campuses to add classes or retool out-of-date programs. Here's a snapshot.
Starting a Business
Want to Study Entrepreneurship? How to Get the Most Bang for Your Buck
If choosing to study entrepreneurship in college or graduate school is tough, deciding where to go is even more challenging. Here are some tips.
Starting a Business
Thinking of Majoring in Entrepreneurship? Read This First
For many heading to campus who also dream of starting a business one day, majoring in entrepreneurship can help. But it's far from the only major decision you'll need to make along the way.
Growth Strategies
The Top 50 Entrepreneurship Programs
The Princeton Review surveys more than 2,000 schools each year to rank the 50 best entrepreneurship programs. Here's our 2011 list, plus a look behind the numbers.