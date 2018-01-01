Entrepreneurship Programs

More From This Topic

Why Future Entrepreneurs Should Invest in College
Starting a Business

Why Future Entrepreneurs Should Invest in College

It's a perennial question, but a tough one all the same. As early May marks the deadline for when many future young treps will need to decide if going to college is right for them, here are a few key considerations.
Dr. Katherine Cohen | 4 min read
Dell and Students Look to Entrepreneurship to Reform the Education System
Entrepreneurs

Dell and Students Look to Entrepreneurship to Reform the Education System

Dell is joining forces with a student advocacy group for an all-day event to discuss entrepreneurship in the educational system.
Andrea Huspeni | 3 min read
The Rise of Entrepreneurship on College Campuses (Infographic)
Starting a Business

The Rise of Entrepreneurship on College Campuses (Infographic)

The uptick of entrepreneurship among young people across the country is causing many college campuses to add classes or retool out-of-date programs. Here's a snapshot.
Diana Ransom | 1 min read
Want to Study Entrepreneurship? How to Get the Most Bang for Your Buck
Starting a Business

Want to Study Entrepreneurship? How to Get the Most Bang for Your Buck

If choosing to study entrepreneurship in college or graduate school is tough, deciding where to go is even more challenging. Here are some tips.
Greg Bier | 3 min read
Thinking of Majoring in Entrepreneurship? Read This First
Starting a Business

Thinking of Majoring in Entrepreneurship? Read This First

For many heading to campus who also dream of starting a business one day, majoring in entrepreneurship can help. But it's far from the only major decision you'll need to make along the way.
Adam Toren | 4 min read
The Top 50 Entrepreneurship Programs
Growth Strategies

The Top 50 Entrepreneurship Programs

The Princeton Review surveys more than 2,000 schools each year to rank the 50 best entrepreneurship programs. Here's our 2011 list, plus a look behind the numbers.
Michelle Juergen | 3 min read
