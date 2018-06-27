Estate planning

How to Keep Your Business Together When Your Marriage Is Coming Apart
Divorce

Divorce is one of the toughest times in life to make rational decisions, like maintaining the family business because it is in everyone's best interest.
Andrea Murad | 7 min read
Smart Estate Planning Tips for Entrepreneurs
Tax Center

Follow these strategies to reduce inheritance taxes and probate issues for your heirs.
Mark J. Kohler | 6 min read
New Delaware Law Determines Where Your Digital Assets Live After You Die
Estate planning

The law grants executors precisely the same access to digital information as they would possess for comparable physical documents.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
Smoke and Mirrors: Why We Aren't Seeing More Digital Zombies Like Michael Jackson
Technology

The King of Pop's digitized performance at the Billboard Music Awards gave the world a glimpse into a captivating technology that faces serious hurdles, inside and out.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 15+ min read
What Entrepreneurs Should Know About Estate Planning
Finance

When the time comes to deal with personal loss, it pays to be ready. Here's how to prepare yourself and your family.
J.D. Roth | 4 min read
The Parental Responsibility of Estate Planning
Finance

Tax-savvy ways to ensure that your children are financially secure after your death
Rosalind Resnick | 5 min read
Should Your Heirs Work for Your Money?
Finance

Incentive trusts can get your heirs to jump through hoops for your money, but is one right for your family? Weigh the pros and cons.
Scott Bernard Nelson | 2 min read
Does Your Estate Plan Need a Disclaimer Provision?
Finance

Make sure your family gets what it needs by including a disclaimer provision in your estate plan.
Scott Bernard Nelson | 3 min read
Making Your Estate Plan Flexible
Finance

Build flexibility into your estate plan so heirs can avoid the pitfalls of changing tax laws.
Scott Bernard Nelson | 2 min read
