Estate planning
Personal Finance
What Will Happen to Your Wealth After You Die?
Find the answers to your most pressing questions about wills and estate planning.
More From This Topic
Divorce
How to Keep Your Business Together When Your Marriage Is Coming Apart
Divorce is one of the toughest times in life to make rational decisions, like maintaining the family business because it is in everyone's best interest.
Tax Center
Smart Estate Planning Tips for Entrepreneurs
Follow these strategies to reduce inheritance taxes and probate issues for your heirs.
Estate planning
New Delaware Law Determines Where Your Digital Assets Live After You Die
The law grants executors precisely the same access to digital information as they would possess for comparable physical documents.
Technology
Smoke and Mirrors: Why We Aren't Seeing More Digital Zombies Like Michael Jackson
The King of Pop's digitized performance at the Billboard Music Awards gave the world a glimpse into a captivating technology that faces serious hurdles, inside and out.
Finance
What Entrepreneurs Should Know About Estate Planning
When the time comes to deal with personal loss, it pays to be ready. Here's how to prepare yourself and your family.
Finance
The Parental Responsibility of Estate Planning
Tax-savvy ways to ensure that your children are financially secure after your death
Finance
Should Your Heirs Work for Your Money?
Incentive trusts can get your heirs to jump through hoops for your money, but is one right for your family? Weigh the pros and cons.
Finance
Does Your Estate Plan Need a Disclaimer Provision?
Make sure your family gets what it needs by including a disclaimer provision in your estate plan.
Finance
Making Your Estate Plan Flexible
Build flexibility into your estate plan so heirs can avoid the pitfalls of changing tax laws.