executive assistant
Personal Assistant
The 3-Step Process to Hiring Your First Assistant
What sort of assistant do you need? Read this guide before you make a hire.
More From This Topic
Sales Strategies
7 Rules for Talking With Gatekeepers
An experienced gatekeeper is adept at screening cold calls and recognizing sales professionals who attempt to reach the decisions makers without an appointment. Here is how to get past them.
Employees
The Secret Weapon of Many Accomplished Leaders
Executive assistants, the human force behind many entrepreneurs, step out to celebrate their role.