generation x
Ageism
Ageism Is Hurting Your Tech Company's Hiring More Than You Realize
Don't overlook candidates just because they have a few years of experience.
More From This Topic
Hiring Employees
Don't Just Hire Millennials, Think Multigenerational
When you combine the energy of youth and experienced professionals, the results can be great for your company.
Leadership
3 Ways to Wisely Lead People Who Are Older Than You
One of the litmus tests of entrepreneurship is how well you lead and do business with people older than you. Follow these steps to do both successfully.
difficult employees
5 Scientific Suggestions for Curbing an Employee's Sense of Entitlement
It's unfair to stereotype millennials as self absorbed in unsubstantiated feelings of being special. Researchers are finding that's an all age thing.
Generation Y
4 Things to Know to Effectively Lead Generation Y
Young workers have a few demands that it is entirely worth it to meet.
Millennials
What Millennials Want in a Workplace Really Isn't So Crazy After All
A new study from IBM posits that the generations are more similar that we might think.
Generation Gap
Is the Notion of a 'Good Work Ethic' Generationally Biased?
Perhaps you've heard complaints by seasoned managers that sounded like millennial bashing. Now a psychologist gives his reasoned reply.
Entrepreneur Mindset
Age and Experience Don't Matter. Mindset Does.
With four generations soon to work under the same roof, conflict is expected. But we should remember to focus on the individual.
Managing Employees
What to Expect From Gen-X and Millennial Employees
An baby boomer's guide to managing younger generations.
Baby Boomers
4 Things Older Entrepreneurs Must do to Stay in the Game
Your future is bleak if you can't share your wisdom in a tweet.