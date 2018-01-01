generation x

Don't Just Hire Millennials, Think Multigenerational
Hiring Employees

When you combine the energy of youth and experienced professionals, the results can be great for your company.
Caren Maio | 6 min read
3 Ways to Wisely Lead People Who Are Older Than You
Leadership

One of the litmus tests of entrepreneurship is how well you lead and do business with people older than you. Follow these steps to do both successfully.
Mike Kim | 5 min read
5 Scientific Suggestions for Curbing an Employee's Sense of Entitlement
difficult employees

It's unfair to stereotype millennials as self absorbed in unsubstantiated feelings of being special. Researchers are finding that's an all age thing.
Tasha Eurich | 7 min read
4 Things to Know to Effectively Lead Generation Y
Generation Y

Young workers have a few demands that it is entirely worth it to meet.
Marty Fukuda | 4 min read
What Millennials Want in a Workplace Really Isn't So Crazy After All
Millennials

A new study from IBM posits that the generations are more similar that we might think.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Is the Notion of a 'Good Work Ethic' Generationally Biased?
Generation Gap

Perhaps you've heard complaints by seasoned managers that sounded like millennial bashing. Now a psychologist gives his reasoned reply.
Paul White | 3 min read
Age and Experience Don't Matter. Mindset Does.
Entrepreneur Mindset

With four generations soon to work under the same roof, conflict is expected. But we should remember to focus on the individual.
Maite Baron | 7 min read
What to Expect From Gen-X and Millennial Employees
Managing Employees

An baby boomer's guide to managing younger generations.
Doug and Polly White | 4 min read
4 Things Older Entrepreneurs Must do to Stay in the Game
Baby Boomers

Your future is bleak if you can't share your wisdom in a tweet.
Richard Lieberman | 4 min read
