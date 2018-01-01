Grooming

What's in a Name? Ask the Blind Barber, a Salon That Offers More Than Meets the Eye.
A look at how this salon-speakeasy concept has found a way to differentiate itself.
Entrepreneur Staff | 6 min read
Here's the Key to Fostering Community
The Blind Barber is more than just a chill place to get your hair cut, a shave and hang out while sipping on a coffee or cocktail.
Jason Fell | 6 min read
This Bladeless Razor Has Raised More Than $2 Million On Kickstarter
The Skarp razor cuts hair with a little laser.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
The Secret Ingredient That Helped This Company Get Its Products on Shelves
The co-founder of Blind Barber explains how he got his products on the shelves of big-name stores.
Jason Fell | 6 min read
How the Beauty Industry Continues to Crack the Bro Code
Startups and established brands alike are trying to lure men to the world of beauty, but the CEO of Dollar Shave Club says some hand-holding is required.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 5 min read
Feeling a Lack of a Close Shave, She Invented a Solution
An entrepreneur goes after a niche in the women's razor market.
Matthew Toren | 4 min read
Your Attire Speaks Volumes Before You Open Your Mouth
Dress to impress the audience at your next presentation. Your grooming and sprucing up become part of the message.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
Goodbye, Suits. Sport These Smart Looks but Shun Interview No-nos.
Prove you understand the culture of the startup world by adding a little personal flare to your professional attire.
Erica Bell and Katie Finnegan | 4 min read
An Entrepreneur's Guide to Personal Grooming
If you work from home, you need these five essential tips. Better still, tape them to your bathroom mirror.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
