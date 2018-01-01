Liability Claims
Finance
How to Protect Your Assets in Every Situation
Knowing how to protect your assets from both inside and outside liability.
More From This Topic
Liability Claims
Parents May Be Held Accountable for Kids' Facebook Activity, Court Rules
A Georgia appellate court ruled that the parents of a seventh-grader who created a fake and defamatory Facebook account for a classmate may be liable for emotional damages by a jury.
Legal
Does Your Business Put You at Risk of Lawsuits?
Things don't always go as planned. The more you know ahead of time, the better you can prepare in order to minimize your risk.
Finance
The Best Way to Buy a Company Car
Take the time to consider your particular circumstances before deciding on a payment plan.
Growth Strategies
3 Employee Mistakes That Cost Businesses Big Time
Managing employees comes with hidden costs. Find out how to protect yourself from situations that can emotionally and financially devastate a business.
Growth Strategies
When a Win for Wal-Mart Is a Win for Small Business
The U.S. Supreme Court prevented a class action discrimination lawsuit against Wal-Mart from going forward. But that decision could also embolden small businesses.
Growth Strategies
House Rules
Before you let your people work at home, find out what you're liable for--and cover your bases.
Growth Strategies
Better Safe . . .
Does your product need a warning label? Don't get burned--consider all the potential dangers.