People skills

Study: We Know We're Total Jerks With Our Phones and We Don't Care
Smartphones

Study: We Know We're Total Jerks With Our Phones and We Don't Care

Put down the phone, Rudy rude. New findings confirm what we already know: Cell phone etiquette in America is appalling.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
The Entrepreneur's Two-Letter Money Maker: No
Ready for Anything

The Entrepreneur's Two-Letter Money Maker: No

Saying 'no' is a power move, an opportunity-enhancer, a limit-setter and an overall good idea.
Neil Patel | 5 min read
Attention Millennials: How to Excel at the Dying Art of Phone Conversations (Infographic)
Ready for Anything

Attention Millennials: How to Excel at the Dying Art of Phone Conversations (Infographic)

Yes, people still talk on the phone. Here's a handy reminder of how to influence people when you do.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
You Can Succeed Even If You're Not the Brainy Type
Success Strategies

You Can Succeed Even If You're Not the Brainy Type

In the entrepreneurial world, a whole lot of skills matter more than pure book smarts.
Marley Majcher | 5 min read
