Rockets
3 Things To Know
Rocket Launches Stalled, Carlton Sues 'Fortnite', and Prosecco Tops Champagne (60-Second Video)
Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Blue Origin
Blue Origin Successfully Tests Capsule Safety, Lands Booster
Saving the capsule was the only goal of the test and the survival of the Blue Shepherd rocket, making its fifth flight, served as a bonus for Blue Origin.
SpaceX
SpaceX Rocket Launches Satellite, Then Lands on Ship at Sea
The satellite is designed to provide television, data and mobile communications services to customers across Asia, Russia and Oceania and the Pacific Islands.
Rockets
Russia Launches First Rocket From New Spaceport at Second Attempt
A rocket carrying three satellites launched near China's border.
SpaceX
SpaceX Breaks Boeing-Lockheed Monopoly on Military Space Launches
The U.S. Air Force awarded Elon Musk's SpaceX an $83 million contract to launch a GPS satellite in 2018.
China
China to Launch 'Core Module' for Space Station Around 2018
China plans to have a working permanent manned space station around 2022.
SpaceX
SpaceX Achieves First Successful Rocket Landing at Sea
After several failed previous attempts, the company landed its Falcon 9 rocket on a platform in the Atlantic Ocean.
Blue Origin
Bezos Praises Third Blue Origin Launch-and-Land Rocket Test as 'Perfect'
Saturday's flight marks the third successful launch-and-land for the rocket, with similar missions completed in January and November.
SpaceX
SpaceX Postpones Falcon Rocket Launch for Second Straight Day
The rocket was less than two minutes from liftoff from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Thursday when the launch was scrubbed.
SpaceX
Watch: SpaceX's Third Attempt to Land a Rocket at Sea Ends in Flames
The third time is apparently not a charm.
Elon Musk
SpaceX Nails Historic Rocket Launch and Landing at Cape Canaveral
'Welcome back, baby!' Elon Musk's space startup epically rebounds after two failed attempts.