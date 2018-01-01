Royalties

More From This Topic

3 Pitfalls to Avoid in Licensing Agreements
Licensing

3 Pitfalls to Avoid in Licensing Agreements

Of course your lawyer has to review your licensing contract but make certain you know what the lawyer may not.
Pete Canalichio | 3 min read
How to Avoid Copyright Trouble When Using Online Images (Infographic)
Copyrights

How to Avoid Copyright Trouble When Using Online Images (Infographic)

This infographic explains how to stay on the right side of the law, as well as tips for creating original images.
Kristin Piombino | 2 min read
Spotify Musicians Can Now Sell Merchandise on Their Artist Pages
Technology

Spotify Musicians Can Now Sell Merchandise on Their Artist Pages

Hoping to improve its artist relations, Spotify is letting musicians sell merchandise through their profile pages without taking a commission.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Paying for Tech Help With Future Royalties
Finance

Paying for Tech Help With Future Royalties

An entrepreneur sees the funding light when she agrees to pay her engineer in royalties based on future sales.
Michelle Goodman | 4 min read
Finding Your Perfect Franchise
Franchises

Finding Your Perfect Franchise

Ten sure-fire strategies for tracking down the right one -- and five things to avoid.
Gwen Moran | 13 min read
