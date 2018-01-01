Sensors

More From This Topic

What the 'Internet of Things' Means for Enterprising Entrepreneurs
Big Data

What the 'Internet of Things' Means for Enterprising Entrepreneurs

Harnessing data will make possible a new wave of products and services for customers.
Dan T Pickett | 5 min read
The Tech Surge That's Putting Consumers in the Forefront
Customer Experience

The Tech Surge That's Putting Consumers in the Forefront

Why the shift from producers to customers is changing everything.
John Sculley | 4 min read
Engineers Are Developing Tech That Could Make Airplanes More Human
Far Out Tech

Engineers Are Developing Tech That Could Make Airplanes More Human

Think about airplanes -- covered in skin.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Meet Plantoid, the Robot That Grows Like the Roots of a Plant
Far Out Tech

Meet Plantoid, the Robot That Grows Like the Roots of a Plant

Robots do all kinds of amazing things, but this is the first one to actually grow.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
What Is Keeping Wearable Tech From Being Fashionable?
Wearable Tech

What Is Keeping Wearable Tech From Being Fashionable?

Four areas will drive the market far beyond where it is today and make a significant contribution to the quality of people's lives.
Robert Rueckert | 6 min read
Connect With Customers by Leveraging Smartphone Sensors
Mobile Devices

Connect With Customers by Leveraging Smartphone Sensors

At no other time have companies been able to learn so much about consumers. They can tap insightful data from mobile devices to provide timely messages.
Puneet Mehta | 5 min read
