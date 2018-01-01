Shareholders

Facebook Hit With Lawsuit Over Plan to Issue New Stock
Facebook Hit With Lawsuit Over Plan to Issue New Stock

The lawsuit says that Zuckerberg 'wishes to retain this power, while selling off large amounts of his stockholdings, and reaping billions of dollars in proceeds.'
Reuters | 2 min read
Bezos Defends Amazon's Company Culture in Letter to Shareholders
Bezos Defends Amazon's Company Culture in Letter to Shareholders

The message also praised the success of Amazon Web Service and Amazon Prime.
Reuters | 2 min read
How to Infuse Social Entrepreneurship Into Your Business and Still Make a Buck
How to Infuse Social Entrepreneurship Into Your Business and Still Make a Buck

Yes, you can make the world a better place and accomplish shareholder objectives at the same time.
Alane Adams | 4 min read
A Benefit Corporation Can Have a Positive Impact on the World -- and Still Make a Profit
A Benefit Corporation Can Have a Positive Impact on the World -- and Still Make a Profit

Consider these five factors if you're interested in reincorporating to help social and environmental causes while maintaining your bottom line.
Gene Bulmash | 6 min read
HP Faces Counter Suit From Autonomy's Mike Lynch Over $11 Billion Deal
HP Faces Counter Suit From Autonomy's Mike Lynch Over $11 Billion Deal

The CEO is suing HP for $150 million in damages accusing the company of making false and negligent statement about him.
Reuters | 2 min read
Of Course Corporations Are People
Of Course Corporations Are People

Big corporations are just small businesses that grew up. And they are all run by and for people.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
Despite Big Fuel Savings, Airlines Don't Expect Lower Fares
Despite Big Fuel Savings, Airlines Don't Expect Lower Fares

Carriers in the U.S. said they will save millions of dollars in fuel costs, but won't be passing that savings along to passengers.
Reuters | 3 min read
American Apparel Founder Dov Charney Is 'Suing Everyone'
American Apparel Founder Dov Charney Is 'Suing Everyone'

With supposedly only $100,000 in his bank account, majority shareholder Charney told a reporter he is going after all those who did him wrong.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Lululemon Founder Won't Go Down Without a Fight
Lululemon Founder Won't Go Down Without a Fight

Chip Wilson -- the yoga-retailer's founder and ousted Chairman -- is reportedly working with Goldman Sachs to gain more influence over the company he founded back in 1998.
Laura Entis | 4 min read
Done Deal: Red Lobster Restaurant Chain Sold for $2.1 Billion
Done Deal: Red Lobster Restaurant Chain Sold for $2.1 Billion

Golden Gate Capital, a private equity firm with experience in the restaurant industry, picks up the casual dining seafood chain from Darden Restaurants, Inc.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
