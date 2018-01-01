Small Business Consulting

5 Truths it Rarely Helps to Tell Your Client
Entrepreneurs

5 Truths it Rarely Helps to Tell Your Client

Never tell a lie, but learn when to shut up about what's true.
Matt Keener | 4 min read
5 Reasons Why You've Failed as an Entrepreneur
Failure

5 Reasons Why You've Failed as an Entrepreneur

Don't be afraid to invest in yourself, do the right things and cross that finish line next time around.
Christian Martin | 9 min read
6 Steps to Getting Your First Consulting Contract
Consulting

6 Steps to Getting Your First Consulting Contract

Stop underestmating your expertise and start looking for people who could use it.
Kimanzi Constable | 4 min read
5 Signs a Coach or Consultant Is a Waste of Money
Business Coaching

5 Signs a Coach or Consultant Is a Waste of Money

Hiring someone legitimate who can teach you how to grow your business is a shrewd investment but there is a whole lot of snake oil being peddled online.
Kimanzi Constable | 4 min read
The Entrepreneur's Guide to Pay-for-Performance Consulting
Pay for Performance

The Entrepreneur's Guide to Pay-for-Performance Consulting

All too often. business owners fail to make pay-for-performance agreements enticing enough for consultants to bite.
Eric Samson | 5 min read
Starting Up? Here's Where You Should Put Your Money First
National Small Business Week

Starting Up? Here's Where You Should Put Your Money First

First things first: if you're starting up with cash to spare, never underestimate the importance of a fabulous logo.
Geoff Weiss
Avoid These 3 Pitfalls When Opening a Consulting Business
Consulting business

Avoid These 3 Pitfalls When Opening a Consulting Business

If done correctly, a consulting business can be lucrative for an entrepreneur. To get people on the right path, here are three mistakes to avoid.
Dana Brownlee | 5 min read
Getting the Banks to Ante Up

Getting the Banks to Ante Up

Rosalind Resnick
Does It Pay to Cut Prices?

Does It Pay to Cut Prices?

Rosalind Resnick
Should You Charge Customers Late Fees?

Should You Charge Customers Late Fees?

Rosalind Resnick
