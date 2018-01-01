The Grind
The Grind
The Problem With Founder Paranoia
It can be extremely challenging for entrepreneurs to give up control, but in order to grow, you need to learn to delegate.
More From This Topic
The Grind
Starting Up Wrong: 6 Product Testing Mistakes You Need to Avoid
Before creating your process for testing your business or app idea, you need to know what mistakes to avoid.
The Grind
The 3 Essential Mindsets an Entrepreneur Needs to Succeed
By adapting these mindsets, founders can help scale their business into a successful venture.
The Grind
Let's Stop Fetishizing Entrepreneurs' Hours
Working 18-hour days is not a badge of honor. Instead of being a success strategy, it will only lead to fatigue and burn out.
The Grind
6 Ways to Discover Problem Clients Before Taking Their Business
Not every customer will be your favorite. In fact, not every customer should even be your customer.
The Grind
4 Tips for Setting Up a Successful Pivot Strategy
When it comes to refocusing your business, you need to be smart about changing course.
The Grind
What I Learned From Being an Accidental Copycat
Did Melania plagiarize Michelle (and, if so, why her instead of Pat Nixon or Nancy Reagan?) or are we all just recycling and reusing good lines?
The Grind
8 Ways You Can Do Business Travel More Comfortably -- and Cheaply
For those globetrotting entrepreneurs living on an airplane and in a hotel doesn't have to be miserable.
Ask the Expert
Here's How to Attract Talent for Your Pre-Revenue Startup
When you don't have funding, here are a few pointers for attracting top-notch employees.
The Grind
4 Steps to Ensure Your Business Meetings Aren't Total Flops
After trying all the tips and tricks out there, I can up with the best way to ensure meetings are beneficial, not time wasters.
The Grind
It's Your Fault: 5 Steps to Repair A Client Relationship
Mistakes happen. What will separate you and your business from the competition is how you manage them.
The Grind is a weekly column that asks a revolving cast of young founders to take us through the daily rigors of running a business, as well as offer up advice on how they achieved milestones or overcame challenges. Follow The Grind on Twitter with the hashtag #ENTGrind.