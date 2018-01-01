thomas edison

More From This Topic

8 Facts to Amaze and Inspire On Thomas Edison's Birthday
Lessons

The inventor and businessman would have been 170 this year.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
The Surprising Lesson Tupac Teaches Struggling Entrepreneurs
Productivity

The prolific rap artist remains cultural relevant years after his death because of how hard he worked all of his brief life.
Daniel DiPiazza | 5 min read
Why Failure Now Doesn't Predict Anything About Your Success Later
Learning From Mistakes

Success doesn't require perfection, it requires only needing to make a mistake once to learn the lesson.
Jeff Boss | 4 min read
6 Ways to Channel George Clooney When Delivering Your Pitch
Public Speaking

Like other entrepreneurship skills, smooth speaking takes practice. Here's how to stop fumbling over words in front of a crowd.
Amy Rosen | 5 min read
Eccentric Habits of 8 Geniuses That Make You Smarter
Habits

If swimming in winter rivers leaves you cold, there is a strong case to be made for boosting your IQ with frequent sex.
Thai Nguyen | 6 min read
What Type of Entrepreneur Are You? (Infographic)
Project Grow

Are you more Zuckerberg or Branson? More innovator or opportunist? Take this fun flowchart quiz to find out.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
