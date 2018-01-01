Touch-screens

Life Without Smartphones Is Hard to Imagine, According to Nearly Half of U.S. Smartphone Users
Smartphones

Life Without Smartphones Is Hard to Imagine, According to Nearly Half of U.S. Smartphone Users

A recent Gallup poll provides insight into the sneaky, vital and constant ways the devices have come to shape the way we live.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
A New BlackBerry Smartphone Is Coming
Smartphones

A New BlackBerry Smartphone Is Coming

The struggling tech maker is hoping to rebound with the release of the Passport, which it calls the 'IMAX of productivity.'
Laura Entis | 3 min read
WATCH: Microsoft Tests a Keyboard That Understands Your Gestures
Keyboards

WATCH: Microsoft Tests a Keyboard That Understands Your Gestures

Microsoft's research division released a video that stars a motion-sensing mechanical keyboard prototype.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Survey: 38% of 2-Year-Olds Use Mobile Devices
Technology

Survey: 38% of 2-Year-Olds Use Mobile Devices

A new report shows more young children are using devices such as iPhones, tablets and Kindles.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Can an All-In-One Computer Give Your Business an Edge?
Technology

Can an All-In-One Computer Give Your Business an Edge?

These computers have been around for years, but today they're cheaper, more powerful, and many come with touch screens. Here are three reasons they can also be good for business.
Ramon Ray | 4 min read
Creative Business Uses for Touch-Screen PCs
Technology

Creative Business Uses for Touch-Screen PCs

PCs with touch-based interfaces have a small business upside: They can morph into everything from interactive retail kiosks to data-entry terminals.
Jonathan Blum | 3 min read
Three Need-to-Know Technology Trends for 2011
Technology

Three Need-to-Know Technology Trends for 2011

Keep these predictions in mind to stay competitive in the evolving world of office IT.
Jonathan Blum | 4 min read
