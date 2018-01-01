Touch-screens
Smartphones
Creepy Robotic Finger Attaches to Your Phone and Strokes Your Hand
MobiLimb has joints that allow it to function like a real finger. When attached to the bottom of your phone, it can tickle your wrist, or reach around to caress the back of your hand.
More From This Topic
Smartphones
Life Without Smartphones Is Hard to Imagine, According to Nearly Half of U.S. Smartphone Users
A recent Gallup poll provides insight into the sneaky, vital and constant ways the devices have come to shape the way we live.
Smartphones
A New BlackBerry Smartphone Is Coming
The struggling tech maker is hoping to rebound with the release of the Passport, which it calls the 'IMAX of productivity.'
Keyboards
WATCH: Microsoft Tests a Keyboard That Understands Your Gestures
Microsoft's research division released a video that stars a motion-sensing mechanical keyboard prototype.
Technology
Survey: 38% of 2-Year-Olds Use Mobile Devices
A new report shows more young children are using devices such as iPhones, tablets and Kindles.
Technology
Can an All-In-One Computer Give Your Business an Edge?
These computers have been around for years, but today they're cheaper, more powerful, and many come with touch screens. Here are three reasons they can also be good for business.
Technology
Creative Business Uses for Touch-Screen PCs
PCs with touch-based interfaces have a small business upside: They can morph into everything from interactive retail kiosks to data-entry terminals.
Technology
Three Need-to-Know Technology Trends for 2011
Keep these predictions in mind to stay competitive in the evolving world of office IT.