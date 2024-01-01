Ukraine
Actors From 'Lord of the Rings,' 'Breaking Bad' and More Were Tricked Into Creating Anti-Ukraine Messages on Cameo
The Microsoft Threat Analysis Center reports that pro-Russian propagandists used the popular platform Cameo to make celebrity videos that appear to be attacking Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.
Dam Destruction in Ukraine Sends Global Prices of 2 Common Food Crops Back Up
The flooding threatened hundreds of thousands of residents and a large nuclear power plant.
One Year Later, The War in Ukraine Is Having a 'Massive Environmental Impact'
Russia has targeted electric grids, oil refineries, and nuclear plants, damaging ecosystems, soil, and water. Then there is nuclear radiation.
This Ukrainian CEO Reveals What it Takes to Sustain a High-Performing Hybrid Team (Even During a War).
These lessons from a successful Ukrainian company amidst the war can help everyone guide their team — even through a crisis
How Businesses Can Navigate the Treacherous Waters of Trade Wars
War and international tensions have led to sanctions, tariffs, questions for business owners and not a lot of answers for how to mitigate the fallout. Here are some strategies to consider.
I've Led My Ukrainian Team Throughout the War. Here Are 6 Leadership Rules to Follow in a Crisis.
Use these six war-tested rules to help you navigate any hardship you might face as a leader.
'Coaches for Ukraine' Offers Free Life and Business Support for Founders in Times of Conflict
Some of the world's best and brightest business coaches, founders, and investors have come together to offer help.
This Company Has Donated Computers, Software, and More Than 1 Million Dollars Worth of COVID Tests to Hospitals in Ukraine
The co-founder and co-CEO of Intrivo shares why he traveled to Ukraine to help distribute COVID tests, how he brought laptops to war-torn hospitals, and what you can do to help.
How One Ukrainian CEO Uses Emotion as a Catalyst for Action
These lessons from a country at war can help everyone on their entrepreneurial journey.
What the War in Ukraine Can Teach Entrepreneurs About Collaboration
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been devastating to watch unfold in real time. But we've also seen millions of people coming together for the same cause, and all entrepreneurs can learn a lot from this action.
How the War in Ukraine Affected Digital Business Processes
How do Ukrainians continue to manage online business processes on the go while seeking refuge abroad? How does it feel to lead a team with employees from countries in war? Here is my first-hand experience.
What I've Learned From Running a Ukrainian Startup During Wartime
When Russia invaded Ukraine, our team knew we had to adapt and help our country in whatever ways we could. Here are three principles for any startup trying to push forward amid extreme adversity.
5 Ways To Keep Your Head Clear In A Stressful Environment
Our circumstances may be new, but the solutions remain the same when it comes to Ukraine, inflation and $6 gas prices.
McDonald's to Exit Russia for Good: 'We Can No Longer Keep the Arches Shining There.'
After 30 years and over 800 stores, McDonald's has decided to leave Russia for good following its temporary closure of stores amidst conflict with Ukraine.
John Deere Remotely Disables Tractors Stolen in Ukraine by Russian Troops
Grain and cereal theft by Russian troops has become a common practice. Now they also took tractors and machinery that cannot be used.