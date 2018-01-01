Validation

How to Grow From Great Idea to Profitable Business in 3 Steps
Ready for Anything

How to Grow From Great Idea to Profitable Business in 3 Steps

Success doesn't require perfection or genius. A good idea and a lot of hard work executing the basics is usually enough.
Firas Kittaneh | 4 min read
20 Questions You Can Ask to Validate Your Startup Idea
Starting a Business

20 Questions You Can Ask to Validate Your Startup Idea

Before you commit significant time, money or other resources to launch, take this test.
Sujan Patel | 6 min read
Use Kickstarter to Validate Your Million-Dollar Idea
Crowdfunding

Use Kickstarter to Validate Your Million-Dollar Idea

Crowdfunding platforms can be about more than selling concrete commodities.
Meiko Patton | 5 min read
How Entrepreneurs Can Benefit From Frugal Experiments
Market Research

How Entrepreneurs Can Benefit From Frugal Experiments

Startups can snatch success from the jaws of failure by doing research on a shoestring.
Peter S. Cohan | 4 min read
How to Stop Sabotaging Success
Success Strategies

How to Stop Sabotaging Success

Three experienced entrepreneurs provide advice on what they did to ensure they wouldn't fail at their endeavor.
Ritika Puri | 5 min read
When Your Big Business Idea Stalls, Ask These 3 Questions
Business Ideas

When Your Big Business Idea Stalls, Ask These 3 Questions

It can be tough to determine if you're really onto something. After conducting a gut check, seek the advice of others.
Peter Gasca | 4 min read
Validate Your Business Idea -- Quickly -- With These 5 Steps
Starting a Business

Validate Your Business Idea -- Quickly -- With These 5 Steps

New product and service concepts are stifled by the process of taking them to market. If you can prove a demand, however, the next steps become much less intimidating.
Peter Gasca | 5 min read
Test Your Idea With These Simple and Inexpensive Steps
Business Ideas

Test Your Idea With These Simple and Inexpensive Steps

Before you spend big money on bringing your product to market, make sure there is actually a market for your product.
Adam Callinan | 4 min read
9 Entrepreneurs Reveal How They Validated Their Business Idea
Business Ideas

9 Entrepreneurs Reveal How They Validated Their Business Idea

The author of a new book tells how several inventive types tested their product's premise. A catchy concept won't score profits for a startup if no one wants the device.
Anand Srinivasan | 7 min read
