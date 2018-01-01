Validation
Launching a Business
6 Tangible Steps to Launch an MVP Product
A lackluster response from potential customers doesn't mean you've failed -- it just means you've succeeded at understanding what the market doesn't want.
More From This Topic
Ready for Anything
How to Grow From Great Idea to Profitable Business in 3 Steps
Success doesn't require perfection or genius. A good idea and a lot of hard work executing the basics is usually enough.
Starting a Business
20 Questions You Can Ask to Validate Your Startup Idea
Before you commit significant time, money or other resources to launch, take this test.
Crowdfunding
Use Kickstarter to Validate Your Million-Dollar Idea
Crowdfunding platforms can be about more than selling concrete commodities.
Market Research
How Entrepreneurs Can Benefit From Frugal Experiments
Startups can snatch success from the jaws of failure by doing research on a shoestring.
Success Strategies
How to Stop Sabotaging Success
Three experienced entrepreneurs provide advice on what they did to ensure they wouldn't fail at their endeavor.
Business Ideas
When Your Big Business Idea Stalls, Ask These 3 Questions
It can be tough to determine if you're really onto something. After conducting a gut check, seek the advice of others.
Starting a Business
Validate Your Business Idea -- Quickly -- With These 5 Steps
New product and service concepts are stifled by the process of taking them to market. If you can prove a demand, however, the next steps become much less intimidating.
Business Ideas
Test Your Idea With These Simple and Inexpensive Steps
Before you spend big money on bringing your product to market, make sure there is actually a market for your product.
Business Ideas
9 Entrepreneurs Reveal How They Validated Their Business Idea
The author of a new book tells how several inventive types tested their product's premise. A catchy concept won't score profits for a startup if no one wants the device.