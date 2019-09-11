Success Stories

How This Entrepreneur Grew His Passion for Luxury Wines Into a Business

The founder discusses how he made the transition from hobby to side hustle to full-time business.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars speaks with Jesse Katz, a winemaker and entrepreneur. Katz discusses his business, Aperture Cellars, which focuses mainly on bordeaux wines. 

Katz found success when he moved away from making wines for other people and instead started making them for himself. His love for wine and the business then made it easier to overcome mental challenges that can hold business owners back.

Click the video to hear more from Jesse Katz and Business Rockstars.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

