How This Entrepreneur Grew His Passion for Luxury Wines Into a Business

The founder discusses how he made the transition from hobby to side hustle to full-time business.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars speaks with Jesse Katz, a winemaker and entrepreneur. Katz discusses his business, Aperture Cellars, which focuses mainly on bordeaux wines.

Katz found success when he moved away from making wines for other people and instead started making them for himself. His love for wine and the business then made it easier to overcome mental challenges that can hold business owners back.

