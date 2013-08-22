Technology

Yahoo Beats Google in Monthly Traffic for First Time Since 2011

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Former Editorial Director at Entrepreneur Media
2 min read

Maybe Marissa Mayer deserved that Vogue cover after all.

Yahoo beat archrival Google in traffic in July, with 196.6 million unique visitors against Google's 192.3 million, according to data from comScore. That's the first time Yahoo has topped Google on a monthly basis since May 2011.

Microsoft, Facebook and AOL rounded out the top five.

Crucially, Yahoo beat Google without having Tumblr traffic added to its tally, according to comScore.

Since Mayer took over the company last year, after a revolving-door of failed strategies implemented by a string of chief executives, she has made a big splash with deals like the one for Tumblr. But she has also faced criticism that she still hasn't delivered results.

Indeed, while the traffic figure is a clear plus, there remain questions over whether Mayer can monetize the audience – something Yahoo has failed to do effectively over the last few years.

Mayer herself said as much at a Goldman Sachs investment conference earlier this year. "We need to see monetization working better because we know that it can and we've seen other competitors in the space illustrate how well it can work," she said.
 

Related: Yahoo Overpays Tumblr's David Karp by Another $81 Million

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Let us help you take the NEXT step. Whether you have one-time projects, recurring work, or part-time contractors, we can assemble the experts you need to grow your company.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

5 Types of Business Data Hackers Can't Wait to Get Their Hands On

Technology

45 Ways to Master Slack While You're Working From Home

Technology

Google Play Replaces Family Apps With 'Teacher-Approved' Kids Tab