Airplanes

This Might Have Been the Coolest Airplane Ride (Ever?)

This Might Have Been the Coolest Airplane Ride (Ever?)
Image credit: Pixabay
Entrepreneur Staff
Whether you're flying for business or pleasure, it's probably safe to assume that you won't experience a flight like this one any time soon.

The Australian cast of Disney's The Lion King recently shared a 600-mile flight back to Sydney after the troupe's season launch in Brisbane -- a city on the country's western "gold" coast. Elated after a successful launch performance, the cast members simply weren't in the mood to cozy up with a book, music or a movie.

Instead, they gave the other fliers on board quite a treat. Just before takeoff they sang "Circle of Life," one of the most well-known songs from The Lion King. And the performance was, well ... wow.

Presumably someone from the cast captured the impromptu perfomance on video. The clip was posted to Disney on Broadway's YouTube channel yesterday. Already it has nearly 3 million views.

Here's the video. Enjoy.

