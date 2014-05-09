Linkedin

May the (Work) Force Be With You: How to Be a LinkedIn Jedi (Infographic)

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With two new users joining LinkedIn every second, LinkedIn is a force to be reckoned with. Even if you’re not job searching, you can cultivate professional relationships, join industry groups, and explore new ventures by connecting with the more than 277 million active users on the professional network. But it takes a little bit of work. 

Do you have a partly filled-out LinkedIn profile? Get thee to computer and finish it! By simply adding a photo (no keg shots, please), your profile is 11 times more likely to be viewed. Go deeper with Jedi mind tricks like using LinkedIn Pulse or Trending Content tool to engage with others.  

Related: Stranger Danger: 3 Good Reasons to Reject a LinkedIn Connection Request

And for businesses, use the “force of conversation” by sharing blog posts, videos and presentations on your company page. By doing so, LinkedIn can send almost four times as many visitors to your website than Twitter or Facebook, according to the infographic.

Let Luke and Leia guide you to becoming a LinkedIn master with this infographic created by Los Angeles-based marketing firm Gryffin Media

