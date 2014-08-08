Wendys

Wendy's Wants to Go Big in Canada

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Reporter
2 min read

Wendy's is looking to the north to kick-start growth.

The chain announced on Thursday that it is launching a growth campaign in Canada. The company's efforts to grow Wendy's in Canada, where the chain currently has 367 restaurants, have been stagnant for the last 10 years. However, that's about to change.

Wendy's is kicking off its Canadian campaign with a refranchising push. The company plans to sell almost all of its 137 company-owned restaurants in Canada to franchisees, hoping it will result in swifter expansion. 

Related: Fatburger Debuts Its Version of the Double Down

The profits from the sales will be used to promote the development of more franchise restaurants in Canada. By 2020, the company hopes to boost restaurant count by one-third, or, about 122 new restaurants. Additionally, the chain plans to redesign and modernize about 60 percent of its Canadian restaurants.

Why is Wendy's focusing on Canada now? The company says that refranchising in Canada is the next logical step after completing the refranchising of 418 restaurants in the U.S. And, with essentially no new restaurants in Canada in the last decade, the brand needs something fresh to establish an effective presence in the market.

"We intend to prioritize the sale of the Canadian restaurants to successful, well-capitalized franchisees with a demonstrated history of operational excellence and a stated commitment to image activation and new restaurant development," Wendy's CEO Emil Brolick said on Thursday in an earnings call.

Related: McDonald's Tests a 60-Second Drive-Thru Guarantee

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Wendys

What You Can Learn From Wendy's Sassy Social Media Challenge

Wendys

Wendy's Trolls McDonald's Over Its Fresh Beef Announcement

Wendys

Wendy's Wants to Go Big in Canada