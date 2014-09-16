Is Goal Setting Missing From Your Daily Routine? (Infographic)

September 16, 2014 3 min read

Most people either love setting goals or hate them, but is the process even worth it? It turns out that completing goals that you set might bring you more energy, make you happier and even help you live longer, according to research.

Those accustomed to setting goals emphasize that the very process of doing so is a key factor in their success in achieving more. For me, what's critical is evaluating and editing the goals, something I do daily.

Much like how they select the proper foods for a healthy breakfast, people should begin their day with a healthy round of goal evaluation, using tactics like committing them to paper and adding stakes. It’s not hard to create New Year’s resolutions or annual goals for a company but the challenge lies in sticking to them day in and day out, on the good days and bad days, in nice weather and bad weather.

Evaluating your goals can become a daily exercise, taking less than five minutes. When you force yourself to do something daily, it not only becomes a habit but allows you reflect on the process and grow. Here are a few insights I’ve learned from studying my daily goal setting:

1. Consistency is key.

Evaluating goals on a daily basis is key to forming a habit around the process. Stretch that muscle and you’ll find this practice bleeds into other aspects of your life.

2. Break down goals into components.

Creating annual and quarterly goals is fantastic, but they might seem to be too far in the future and unreachable. Set monthly, weekly and then daily objectives, and you'll know how to spend your time.

3. Flexibility is needed.

Each day brings new challenges so sharpen your understanding of yourself and your environment and evaluate what's important for you to do every day. Be ready to adapt your plan.

4. Tracking is valuable.

I’ve recorded my progress on daily goals for more than 470 days and measured the results. I rely on a combination of a pen and a notebook every morning and my company Lemonly's goal-tracking app Full.

Track your data to gain insights into habits, goals and productivity. Then make adjustments to become more successful.

See Lemonly's infographic, below, to see how goals can help people reach their peak performance.